ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

