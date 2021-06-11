ING Groep NV Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

