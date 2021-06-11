InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Up 0%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 130,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.99 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £10.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Mark Michael Ward bought 171,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

