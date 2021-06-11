InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 13th total of 852,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IHT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $14.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

