Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 33,750 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Kies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,753,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 318,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

