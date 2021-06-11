Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.