Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FRG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.