Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

GBDC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,604. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

