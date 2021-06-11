Insider Buying: Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) Insider Buys 1,111,253 Shares of Stock

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) insider Simon Peters acquired 1,111,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,891.30 ($13,493.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

About Great Northern Minerals

Great Northern Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold mineral properties. The company has 100% interests in the Golden Ant Project comprising Camel Creek, Golden Cup, and Big Rush. The company was formerly known as Greenpower Energy Limited and changed its name to Great Northern Minerals Limited in October 2019.

