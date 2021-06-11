Insider Buying: Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) Insider Buys 1,111,253 Shares of Stock

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) insider Simon Peters acquired 1,111,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,891.30 ($13,493.79).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
About Great Northern Minerals
