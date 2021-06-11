Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 2,522 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 621,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

