Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 2,522 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.
NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 621,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.
