Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,626.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $13,910.00.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.50 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

