Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $3,255,640.40 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVS opened at $85.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,275,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,699,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.