Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Sells $18,154.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.12. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

