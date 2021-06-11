Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $71,538.44 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.