Insider Selling: Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).
Shares of GTC opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Getech Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61).
Getech Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.