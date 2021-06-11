Insider Selling: Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).

Shares of GTC opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Getech Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61).

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

