Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $47,941.30 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,632.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $14,589.90.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.