Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

