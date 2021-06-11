Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Sells $85,517.10 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $881.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.