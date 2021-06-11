Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00.

TDOC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. 1,668,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.40. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.