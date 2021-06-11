Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells $749,998.95 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
