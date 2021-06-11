Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells $749,998.95 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

