Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a PE ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

