Insider Selling: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Sells 1,422,567 Shares of Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 3,739,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,779. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

