Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $120.99. 379,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,667. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

