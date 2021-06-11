Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SPXL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,765. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

