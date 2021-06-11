Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.27 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

