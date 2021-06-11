Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 98,046 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.49 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.