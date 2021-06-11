INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 16th

INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. INSU Acquisition Corp. III had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IIIIU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIIU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $19,026,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $11,099,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,570,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.