Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

