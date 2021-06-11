Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 246,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

