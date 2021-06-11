Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$19.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPPLF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3951 per share. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

