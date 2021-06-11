Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

TSE:IPL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.14. 800,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.48.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

