Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue to aid financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen its position in the online brokerage space. The company's low level of compensation expense relative to net revenues, owing to its technological excellence, is encouraging. However, persistently increasing costs (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Moreover, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern and might hamper top-line growth.”

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,528,611 shares in the company, valued at $665,913,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,846 shares of company stock worth $44,494,708 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.