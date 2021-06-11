Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58. Interfor has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

