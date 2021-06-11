International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,372. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

