International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 6,307,489 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.10 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

