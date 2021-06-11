Internet Computer Trading Down 45.8% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.77 billion and approximately $356.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $60.24 or 0.00161850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00193115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.83 or 0.01122588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.76 or 1.00210193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

