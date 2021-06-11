Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,196. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

