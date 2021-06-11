Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PICB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000.

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $29.81 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

