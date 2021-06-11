Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

