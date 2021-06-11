Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,509,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.79. 49,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,528. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.