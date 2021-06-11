Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 443 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

