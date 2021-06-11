Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,716% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. BCE’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.