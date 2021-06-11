Investors Purchase Large Volume of American Software Call Options (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,484% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.71 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

