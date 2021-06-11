IOST Hits One Day Volume of $114.25 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $487.93 million and $114.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00105169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

