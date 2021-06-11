iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:IUSV)

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

IUSV stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.