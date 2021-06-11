iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.626 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.