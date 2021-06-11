iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.626 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 18,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,553. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71.

