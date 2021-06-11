iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.56. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,965. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79.

