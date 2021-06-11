iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:XT)

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,845. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.24.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.