iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, an increase of 31,096.6% from the May 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

COMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.