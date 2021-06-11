iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.42 on June 16th

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41.

